Iowa first responders ask for better workplace protections from virus

A.J. Elliot with the Waterloo Fire Department spoke with Local 5.

IOWA, USA — The following has been edited for clarity.

Local 5: Hundreds of Iowa firefighters, paramedics and police officers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic every day. But some are voicing concern now about their safety and the protection they have from their employer if they get sick.

You tested positive for coronavirus. You're now back on the job. But it took you some time to recover what was that experience like and what was it in terms of the time that you had to take off? How was that covered?



A.J. Elliot, firefighter in Waterloo: You know, the symptoms or the presentation of the illness was a a lot similar to what you're hearing.

I experienced more of the respiratory symptoms, but was able to stay at home and un-medicated. It took 18 days for me to return to work, or at least that was the calendar days that I was off. So the recovery, you know, in the respiratory side ... it takes longer just by nature of our job.

Just because I was clear to the virus didn't mean that I was fit for duty. Now I'm gonna be able for the be ready for the physical demands of the job.



Local 5: There are some firefighters who are testing positive, and then they are getting some time from their departments that's paid to cover that time off. But some are also having to use some of their own time off to come back.

The issue comes up that you're concerned about whether you guys should having to be taken your own time for part of the coronavirus recovery, right?



Elliot: Yeah, I mean ... there's several articles and stories that are out right now. I'm looking to the governor for guidance and things that you know, the the idea is that is that we believe that this should be a considered an on-the-job injury. This is a virus, you know. This is something we're all dealing with.

We have ... extraordinary precautions that we take, you know, we have new protocols. We spend hours cleaning and sanitizing gear, but you know, we're still going to run into it. We have to balance between ... environmental, you know, protective equipment versus a viable protective equipment. We're the ones ... that show up to help these people out.

And we don't always know if they have it, and they certainly don't know if they have it. So the likelihood that we would contract it on the job, it seems, you know, exponentially higher than somebody that's just living their ordinary life as it were today.

Local 5: Because some of the situations that you guys get into I mean, you're just in a situation with people before there's time to consider distancing or protective gear and all that kind of you're doing your jobs, right?



Elliot: Well, right. But our jobs entail ... we have guidelines and we're set up to, you know, to protect for that based off call-type information, you know, the way things are dispatched. We always have some form of protective equipment.

And that's, like I said, it's kind of a balance. And that's based on, you know, what we know, going into it ... and what we find once we're on scene. Depending on which unit arrives first ... there's there's a lot of variables and we just, we just don't have time to go into it.

But, you know, we are always taking precautions, and those are all based by, you know, IDPH and CDC and all those governing bodies. But within that, you just run into other, you know, difficulties.

Local 5: It sounds like this is a discussion that you would like to start. We are first responders out here, doing what it takes, in unknown conditions. People are contracting COVID-19.

You don't feel that it's necessarily right that firefighters have to take their own time off and you'd like to sort of get this discussion started about whether this could be covered for first responders.



Elliot: Right. I think that first responders would like to see it, you know, covered as on the job. The the benefits that, you know, that most cities and I think that most cities ... and municipalities ... they want to take care of their people and then they understand the challenges.

But I think that ... what we're mainly asking for is a unified front, you know, and kind of a standard as to how we're going to approach this. In my case, you know, I was cleared from the virus, but the demands of operating on the fire ground or many other aspects of the job that we do ... it's just, you know, you can't limp back to work.

And a lot of times, I think that, you know, people that are going to be recovering from this, it could take longer, and there's no ... there's no guidelines, there's no standards. There's nothing to protect or to help anybody on either side of this as to when it's appropriate to come back.

For example SARS, the original SARS, is listed under a presumptive for our respiratory and cardiac ... I'm going to get the wording wrong a little bit there. But you know, the original SARS is already on the list and it is ... if one of us were to contract that it would be considered presumptive, more on-the-job.

Like I said ... I feel like this ball was rolling beforehand. That opens us up, you know. We go through a lot of rigorous testing, you know, to check our health. We do respiratory tests ... our pulmonary capacity, you know, and those are all things that ... once it's considered on-the-job, you know, now we can make sure that everything's squared away and we're not missing anything.