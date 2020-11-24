Gov. Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference as Iowans prepare for Thanksgiving

Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference on the state's coronavirus mitigation efforts Tuesday at 11 a.m. from the Iowa PBS studios in Johnston.
Reynolds prohibited indoor gatherings of 15 or more people, and began requiring people to wear masks inside public spaces while around non-family members in a Nov. 16 public health proclamation.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 215,570 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 2,224 have died.
Statewide positivity is 18.3%, and 23 additional long-term care facilities reported outbreaks the past 24 hours.
Iowa's positivity rate was 14.7% last week, a decrease from 24% the prior week.
Peak hospitalizations reached 1,527 on Nov. 17 and in the five days following, the state has noted a day-to-day decrease. But according to Reynolds, it is still too early to tell if the decrease is a trend.
She said Tuesday that the state's distribution plan for a vaccine will prioritize those that provide direct care, maintain critical infrastructure and those at highest risk of contracting COVID-19.
In the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report obtained by ABC News, the task force wrote it is "encouraged" by the steps Reynolds is taking to decrease community transmission.
"COVID-related hospitalizations will continue in the coming weeks," the task force noted.
However, the report said that with increased strong mitigation measures, cases could decline to the yellow zone in the next four to five weeks.
