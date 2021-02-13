Reynolds' administration pulls plug on call center that would help Iowans register for vaccine

The IDPH told companies that had submitted emergency bids that it was “continuing to evaluate call center solutions.”

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Feb. 8.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration announced Friday it would not award a contract for an outside vendor to operate a call center to help residents find information about coronavirus vaccine appointments.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed several companies that had submitted emergency bids for the contract last week that it would not select any of them and was “continuing to evaluate call center solutions.”

The department’s notice did not elaborate but cited an administrative rule that allows for bidding processes to be canceled when in the state’s interest.

The call center was to field inquiries about coronavirus vaccines, including helping screen residents for eligibility and set them up with providers to make appointments.

In a surprise announcement, @IAPublicHealth today cancelled that emergency RFP for a call center to help people find vaccine appointments https://t.co/WmFn2BZtuZ — Ryan J. Foley (@rjfoley) February 12, 2021

On Monday, the state selected Microsoft to build the statewide vaccine appointment system. Reynolds said she hopes the system can be made public in the next two weeks.