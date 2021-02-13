Reynolds' administration pulls plug on call center that would help Iowans register for vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Feb. 8.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration announced Friday it would not award a contract for an outside vendor to operate a call center to help residents find information about coronavirus vaccine appointments.
The Iowa Department of Public Health informed several companies that had submitted emergency bids for the contract last week that it would not select any of them and was “continuing to evaluate call center solutions.”
The department’s notice did not elaborate but cited an administrative rule that allows for bidding processes to be canceled when in the state’s interest.
The call center was to field inquiries about coronavirus vaccines, including helping screen residents for eligibility and set them up with providers to make appointments.
On Monday, the state selected Microsoft to build the statewide vaccine appointment system. Reynolds said she hopes the system can be made public in the next two weeks.
Last week, Reynolds announced the state would award contracts to two different companies to create a scheduling system and a call center to help Iowans navigate the system.