'I am asking Iowans to double down': Reynolds urges mitigation efforts as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

140,338 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,801 have died as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will institute a media campaign to encourage people to take action to reduce the state’s surging number of coronavirus infections but will not impose any mandates or enforce new rules.

Reynolds also said Thursday that the success of Republican candidates in the general election was proof that most Iowans support her decision to not require masks and quickly end most restrictions on businesses.

Reynolds says the media campaign would begin next week and would include newspaper, television and radio advertising.

"Personally, I am asking Iowans to double down, get out there help me. Help your fellow Iowan," Reynolds said. "Do these very simple things that we've asked you to do and then let's watch it."

"Let's see how it could be effective and let's together, help get those numbers down, stabilize it at the end of the curve and really get ready for the winter."