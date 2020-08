As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 47,020 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 906 have died.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference Thursday on Iowa's continued response to the coronavirus pandemic.

47,020 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 906 have died as of 9 a.m. Thursday.

"I want to be very clear, schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in person instruction, are not defying me, they're defying the law," Reynolds said Tuesday.