Gov. Reynolds encourages, but doesn't mandate, wearing face masks with social media campaign

The new campaign is called #StepUpMaskUpIA.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa COVID-19 cases continue to increase, state leaders are asking people to "Step Up" and "Mask Up."

The Iowa Department of Public Health, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, is using the hashtag #StepUpMaskUpIA on social media to encourage Iowans to wear a cloth face covering while in public.

A statewide mask mandate has not been issued for Iowa, but other Midwest states such as Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana have announced such measures this week.

