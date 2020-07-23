Gov. Reynolds encourages, but doesn't mandate, wearing face masks with social media campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa COVID-19 cases continue to increase, state leaders are asking people to "Step Up" and "Mask Up."
The Iowa Department of Public Health, along with Gov. Kim Reynolds, is using the hashtag #StepUpMaskUpIA on social media to encourage Iowans to wear a cloth face covering while in public.
A statewide mask mandate has not been issued for Iowa, but other Midwest states such as Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana have announced such measures this week.
Text TRACK to 515-457-1026 to get the latest on coronavirus in Iowa.