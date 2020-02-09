WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on coronavirus response, derecho relief

As of Wednesday morning, 66,137 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,125 have died.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to hold a press conference Wednesday on the state's continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts and storm relief for Iowans.

The latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report on the state recommends state officials issue a mask mandate to help curb the spread of the virus.

Between 9 a.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, the state reported 740 additional cases and a 13.05% positivity rate.

On Tuesday, the governor's office announced that 10 additional counties have been approved for FEMA individual assistance following the Aug. 10 derecho.

Individuals and business owners in Benton, Boone, Cedar, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, and Tama counties may now apply for the FEMA Individual Assistance Program.

Linn County was approved for individual assistance on Aug. 20.