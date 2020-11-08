Iowa officials estimate 33% of crops damaged in Monday storms

Disaster proclamations have been issued for 13 Iowa counties, the governor's office announced Tuesday morning.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations Tuesday morning for 13 Iowa counties following the powerful derecho storm that passed through the state Monday.

The governor said she anticipates more counties to be added to the list. She reminded Iowans that she can't issue a disaster declaration on her own— that's what local governments are for.

"I just think sometimes people think that it is the state that reaches out to the counties ... the process is just the opposite," Reynolds said.

Local governments can request individual assistance or just resources from the state, Reynolds explained.

The following counties have disaster declarations as of Tuesday morning:

Benton

Boone

Cedar

Clinton

Dallas

Jasper

Johnson

Linn

Marshall

Muscatine

Poweshiek

Story

Tama

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference for Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020

Damage is spread across the state, and farmers are already seeing the brunt of it.

Early estimates show around 10 million crop acres were impacted by the storms, Reynolds reported. According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Iowa has 30.6 million crop acres.

In short, about 33% of Iowa's crops were damaged Monday.

Perspective on the estimated 10M crop acres being damaged:



According to the @IADeptAg, Iowa has 30.6 million crop acres.



That means the state is estimating 1/3 of all crops in Iowa were damaged yesterday.



33%.



That’s a devastating figure. #iawx #agriculture #IowaAg — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) August 11, 2020