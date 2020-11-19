Long-term care outbreaks now at 114, $14M allocated to assist with testing and staffing

An additional 20 facilities reported outbreaks Thursday, bringing the state's total number of long-term care outbreaks to 114, or one-in-four facilities.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The governor's office will allocate $14 million of state CARES Act funds to assist long-term care facilities with increasing testing and staffing costs following a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks.

During her press conference Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said an additional 20 long-term care facilities will be added to the state's coronavirus website, bringing the total number of active outbreaks to 114.

"News of long term care outbreaks is, you know, very concerning as it impacts our most vulnerable population," Reynolds said. "And as we saw earlier this year the consequences of COVID-19 and these facilities can be devastating for residents and their families."

An outbreak happens when three residents test positive for the virus within 14 days of each other. The state has a total of 434 long-term care facilities, meaning around one-in-four facilities are currently experiencing an outbreak.

As of Oct. 29, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) said 181 facilities have experienced an outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic. Local 5 reached out to the department to see where the total stands as of Thursday.

Reynolds said her administration is in constant contact with long-term care facilities to ensure they are implementing adequate mitigation measures.

"In an effort to more effectively assist long-term care facilities with staffing concerns, the state has provided updated guidance on preparation and implementation of emergency staffing plans," she said.

The most recent guidance on the IDPH's website is dated Nov. 3.

The State Hygienic Lab will be providing antigen test cards to support routine surveillance testing at long-term care facilities, according to Reynolds.