WATCH LIVE: Reynolds holds press conference on state's response to COVID-19

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 250,000 Iowans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will once again update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston.

At her last press conference, Reynolds announced that Iowa will receive its first shipment of 26,000 Pfizer vaccines by Dec. 13. The number of vaccines and shipment dates are subject to change.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization of vaccine on Thursday.

Over the last few weeks, hospitalizations from the novel coronavirus have decreased. The highest peak in hospitalizations was recorded on Nov. 18 with 1,527.

As of Wednesday morning, hospitalizations are at 900.

Deaths have increased significantly over the last week, mostly due to the state's change in reporting deaths. Monday night, Iowa Department of Public Health interim Director Kelly Garcia said this change in reporting will provide reliable data to Iowans now and in the future.

Now, Iowa will report a death from COVID-19 even if the individual didn't have a positive test. If a doctor diagnosed the deceased individual with the virus, their death will be included as either a contributing factor or cause of death.

Iowa changing how they're reporting COVID-related deaths. The change becomes active this evening. The change causes some county death totals to increase and some to decrease. The new reporting method will result in a net increase of more than 100 COVID-related deaths in Iowa. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) December 8, 2020

The White House Coronavirus Task Force reported significant reductions in testing and increases in percent positivity. The latest report, obtained by ABC News, is dated Dec. 6.

The report recommends the following for Iowa: