WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on state's response to COVID-19

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, 269,020 Iowans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since March.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Another governor press conference on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston.

Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions on gatherings, allowing Iowans to gather without limits as long as they are social distancing and wearing masks.

The latest proclamation also allows more spectators at youth, high school, and adult sporting events. An athlete's household members can all attend sporting events instead of just two. Social distancing and mask-wearing are still required at these events.

Vaccines are in the state, allowing frontline workers and long-term care residents to get theirs to help limit the spread. Vaccine distribution confused many Iowans last week after the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the state may receive 30% less than they expected.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) corrected the IDPH and other state health departments, saying that each state will get the expected number of vaccines.