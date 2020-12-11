Coronavirus testing appointments limited as Iowa cases continue to surge

Gov. Kim Reynolds stressed Thursday that TestIowa is not the only option available.

DES MOINES, Iowa — COVID-19 testing appointments in Iowa are becoming less and less available as cases surge in the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday stressed that TestIowa is not the only option for testing to Iowans.

But Local 5 checked private pharmacies, and there was not an appointment available until Tuesday, Nov. 17 at the four Hy-Vee pharmacy metro locations.

"We're doing everything we can to expand that and we will continue to everything we can and we can open up additional options with the clinics," Gov. Reynolds said. "And the colleges and universities, we added another 200 to TestIowa and we continue to look for opportunities to stream line the processing."

An amended contract with Nomi Health Inc. signed Nov. 2 shows the state is paying $3.4M for 120,000 collection kits per month for the next three months.

If you would like to get tested through TestIowa, you must first take an assessment before scheduling an appointment.

Nearly 10% of Iowa's schools have sought a waiver to temporarily educate students remotely instead of in classrooms.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo says 43 districts and nonpublic schools are operating with temporary waivers from the state requirement that they be in class at least 50% of the time.

A a spokesperson for Reynolds' office said in an email that the public awareness campaign announced last week is expected to use around $500,000 in Cares Act funding.

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference for Nov. 12, 2020