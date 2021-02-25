WATCH LIVE: Reynolds hold COVID-19 press conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m. Thursday from the Iowa PBS Studio in Johnston.

"It quickly became apparent that integrating the many already-existing registration and scheduling platforms that are used by some of our public health departments, pharmacies, as well as other vaccine providers, [that] it would not be possible in a timely manner without significant disruption to their current systems," Reynolds said.