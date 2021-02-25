x
Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Reynolds hold COVID-19 press conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m. Thursday from the Iowa PBS Studio in Johnston. 

As of 10 a.m. Thursday:

  • 5,438 Iowans have died of the virus, a 24-hour increase of 23
  • 334,758 Iowans have tested positive, a 24-hour increase of 652
  • 150,538 individuals have completed the vaccine series in Iowa; 604,483 total doses have been administered
  • The 7-day test positive rate is 4.1% and the 14-day test positivity rate is 4.2%

On Feb. 17, Reynolds announced the state would no longer pursue a centralized system for scheduling vaccine appointments.

"It quickly became apparent that integrating the many already-existing registration and scheduling platforms that are used by some of our public health departments, pharmacies, as well as other vaccine providers, [that] it would not be possible in a timely manner without significant disruption to their current systems," Reynolds said.

The statewide 2-1-1 call center can answer questions about the vaccine or direct Iowans to local resources, but cannot set up vaccine appointments.

