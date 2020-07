Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to give an update on Iowa schools' educational plans Friday morning.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Van Meter School.

The governor will be joined by state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education Director Dr. Ann Lebo.

You can stream the press conference starting at 9:30 a.m. in this story or via Facebook Live.