Tonight: Gov. Reynolds to give statewide address on COVID-19

Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the need for Iowans to practice COVID-19 mitigation efforts as well as "announce new steps to fight the virus" in the state on Monday night, according to a release from her office.

Reynolds' remarks will start at 6:05 p.m. Monday from the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston. She is expected to speak for about 10 minutes.

Media is not allowed to attend the address since the governor will not be answering questions.

The address comes as Iowa sees the highest number of hospitalizations statewide. Cases, deaths and hospitalizations have continued to increase in the state since September.

I asked her office if press can attend and was told no because they aren't having a Q and A session after the announcement. That will happen tomorrow. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) November 16, 2020