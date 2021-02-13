Iowa grocery store owner says grocers should be in Phase 1B

Grocers are not part of Phase 1B of the COVID vaccine, even though the CDC says they should be.

MALVERN, Iowa — One Iowa Grocery store owner says that grocers should have been a part of Phase 1B of the COVID vaccine.

Tom Mulholland, owner of Mulholland Grocery in Malvern Iowa, said he is worried that one store employee getting COVID-19 would spread it to dozens of customers before ever knowing they have the virus.

"I know that there's a shortage of vaccine, we're not trying to put ourselves ahead of the extremely important people, the doctors, the caregivers... the teachers," said Mulholland. "We're not asking that, but we do see so many customers per day."

Although the CDC recommends grocers be part of Phase 1B, the Iowa Department of Public Health said they decided not to include them due to the short supply of vaccines.