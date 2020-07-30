IHSAA details public health requirements for football, cross country and golf

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released coronavirus safety measures for three upcoming fall sports.

IOWA, USA — The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released new guidelines for football, cross country and golf that adhere to social distancing requirements and implement public health safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below are the guidelines for the three sports:

Football

Social Distancing:

Leaving six feet between players while stretching and performing drills.

Workouts should be conducted in "pods" of students with the same 5-10 students always working out together.

The team box will be expanded for players. Coaches must remain in the 25-yard lines.

Coaches and officials should maintain a six feet distance while interacting.

Teams shall not exchange handshakes following the game.

Practice/Game Protocols

Hand sanitizing should be done as much as possible.

An officials’ timeout will be taken every 4 minutes of game clock time in order for teams to properly sanitize and hydrate during the contest. These timeouts will be 2 minutes.

Masks are encouraged but not required. If someone is to wear a mask, a solid color is preferred.

Spitting is prohibited.

The ball should be cleaned and sanitized throughout the game.

To view the full list of football guidelines released, click here.

Cross Country

Social Distancing/Meet Protocols:

No hugging, shaking hands or fist bumps.

Meets may consider staggered, waved or interval starts.

Consider widening the course.

Workouts should be conducted in "pods" of students with the same 5-10 students always working out together.

Cloth face coverings are permitted.

Tell coaches immediately if an athlete is not feeling well.

Bring your own water bottle.

To view the full list of cross country guidelines released, click here.

Golf

Social Distancing:

Stay six feet away from others at all times.

Masks may be worn.

Do not touch any supplies or gear that is not yours.

Players and spectators should not enter the host clubhouse unless told so otherwise.

Any award presentation should remain brief to avoid crowds.

Driving Range & Putting Greens:

Hitting bays set up with 10 feet of space between players.

Bring your own tees.

If possible, provide noodles or pvc in practice green to prevent ball from dropping all the way in the cup.

Spectators:

Spectators are allowed but must allow ample amount of space from players.

Spectators should be given social distancing guidance.

To view the full list of golf guidelines, click here.

These guidelines/orders were put into place by the following:

Iowa Governor’s Office

Iowa Department of Public Health

Iowa Department of Education

Federal, local or county government entities

Federal, local or county health departments

Local School Districts