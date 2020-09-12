Hospitalizations in Iowa are dropping, but cases remain high as end of 2020 nears

Statewide hospitalizations are hovering around 900 each day, while cases and deaths continue to increase.

Gov. Kim Reynold last week she is "optimistic" about the decrease in statewide coronavirus hospitalizations.

The number is still very high, hovering around 900 each day. But that is down significantly from a record 1,527 on Nov. 18.

Iowa is seeing an average of more than 1,000 new cases each day, which experts say isn't the best place to be.

"It seems to be plateauing, and it seems to have stopped," said Dr. Jorge Salinas with the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. "This may be the beginning of resurgence or an increase in cases. But even if but plateauing at a very high level is still problematic."

Why?

Because when you see more and more cases, you're likely to see more and more hospitalizations.

"It will continue stressing our health care system and more importantly more Iowans will be sick and some will die," Salinas said.

Salinas thinks more Iowans are taking the virus seriously, and that's a reason to be hopeful.

"I sense that our local leaders are starting to take it more seriously and they started expressing their concerns."

Remember, it's simple to reduce the spread of COVID-19: Wash your hands, practice social distancing and wear a mask.