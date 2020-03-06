Iowa hospitals diagnose the financial impact of COVID-19 on their operations

The Iowa Hospital Association shared how hospitals are faring amid the pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group representing Iowa's hospitals has a dire warning: the COVID-19 pandemic is a financial threat.

The Iowa Hospital Association shared how the financial toll the virus is taking on its members Wednesday.

The group released an infographic (shown below) of how much hospitals are hurting.

In particular, the IHA said hospitals in the state have seen a 52% decline in ambulatory surgeries between March and April of this year.

In that same time period, they say there's been a 32% decline in emergency room visits.

The IHA also shared other documents, including an executive summary of COVID-19's financial impact on hospitals and an op-ed of the implications the virus has had on hospitals.

