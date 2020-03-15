Iowa House and Senate to suspend session for 30 days as COVID-19 reaches community spread

The decision was made in consultation with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Governor Kim Reynolds' office.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa legislative session will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days, the Iowa House and Senate announced Sunday.

The decision was made after COVID-19 reached the point of community spread within the state. The Iowa Legislature made the decision in consultation with the IDPH and the Governor's Office, based on recommendations from the CDC to avoid mass gatherings to protect vulnerable populatioins.

The House and Senate will convene Monday at the regularly scheduled time to go over the role the government can and/or should play in ensuring delivery of essential services to Iowans, but all previously-scheduled committee and subcommittee meetings have been canceled. Standing committees will be on-call as needed.

The Capitol building will open its south and west entrances at 11:00 Monday morning. Before entering, all Capitol staff members and members of the public will be required to undergo a health screening, which includes a questionnaire and a temperature reading. However, all scheduled events, tours and receptions at the Capitol are canceled until further notice.