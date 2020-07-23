Iowa drug overdose deaths spiking during the pandemic

Some of the reasons playing into drug overdose deaths are job loss, seclusion from others and fear of health and future.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa health officials have reported spikes in drug overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's not surprising what's happening. I would be surprised if there wasn’t," said Christi Broughton, a former methamphetamine addict. "People are more secluded and spending more time with their significant others, and more cases of depression.”

"We’re seeing an increase in overdose," said House of Mercy Director Rebecca Peterson. "We’re seeing an increase in substance use overall, and an increase in mental health symptoms because of the pandemic."

Just this month, Iowa pharmacies are able to offer free narcan, a drug that treats opioid overdose in emergency situations.