Breaking down Iowa's crisis staffing guidance for long-term care facilities

Workers who have tested positive are allowed to come in and perform job duties that don't get them up close with residents or others.

Long-term care facilities working with some of the most vulnerable Iowans are seeing staffing issues this month, with many employees coming down with the virus.

New guidance from the state says COVID-positive staff can continue to work.

It is noted as a last resort, allowing health care personnel with coronavirus to come into work and care for others, whether residents have COVID or not.

The new guidance, which addresses crisis capacity staffing issues, is on a three-page document from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Workers who have tested positive are allowed to come in and perform job duties that don't get them up close with residents or others.

If that is not already being done to make sure long term care facilities have enough staff, the state advises employers to start doing it.

The state also has a phone number for long term care facility managers to call if they can't fill a shift.

Long-term care facilities are supposed to be developing emergency staffing plans in response to so many having a hard time getting workers in the normal day-to-day.

If you have a complaint against a long term care facility, the state will look into it. You can file a complaint with the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.