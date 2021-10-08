Federal judge issues preliminary injunction, putting Iowa law banning mask mandates in schools on hold

Judge Robert Pratt wrote that while the move is an "extraordinary remedy," it is necessary due to "the irreparable harm that could befall" Iowa schoolchildren.

An Iowa law that bans school districts from issuing mask mandates cannot be enforced until a lawsuit against Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education is resolved, a federal judge ruled Friday.

A group of 11 parents of students with disabilities filed the lawsuit in early September, arguing it endangers the kids' health and denies them equal access to education.

The lawsuit is in conjunction with The Arc of Iowa and is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). It is independent from another lawsuit over the ban filed by a Council Bluffs woman on Aug. 24, which is in district court.

The ACLU argues the ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Rehabilitation Act.

Judge Robert Pratt wrote Friday that while a preliminary injunction is an "extraordinary remedy," the move is necessary due to "the irreparable harm that could befall" Iowa schoolchildren.

Many central Iowa school districts implemented mask mandates following a Sept. 13 temporary restraining order which kept the law from going into effect.

That order was extended for another 14 days on Sept. 27.

Friday's order keeps the law from going into effect until the legal process concludes.

The Iowa law in question states:

The board of directors of a school district, the superintendent or chief administering officer of a school or school district, and the authorities in charge of each accredited nonpublic school shall not adopt, enforce, or implement a policy that requires its employees, students, or members of the public to wear a facial covering for any purpose while on the school district's or accredited nonpublic school's property unless the facial covering is necessary for a specific extracurricular or instructional purpose, or is required by section 280.10 or 280.11 or any other provision of law.

Pratt writes that pediatric cases of COVID-19 have "exploded" and that "universal masking is necessary to reduce the spread of the virus" citing a May 2021 brief from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A request for comment from the governor's office was not immediately returned, but filings show the state has appealed the ruling to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

