Judge: Working conditions at Sioux City meat processing plant are unsafe

Seaboard Triumph Foods must pay unemployment benefits to an employee who quit due to COVID-19.

An Iowa judge has ruled that an employee at a meatpacking plant is entitled to unemployment benefits after she left the job due to unsafe working conditions.

Administrative Law Judge Laura Jontz issued the ruling in favor of Maria Montes, a reversal of a June 10 denial of her unemployment insurance payment.

Montes began working for Seaboard Triumph Foods, a meatpacking plant in Sioux City, as a daytime janitor in July 2019. This was before the pandemic began.

Once COVID-19 became prevalent in the state, it became clear to Montes would not be able to remain safe on her job, according to the claim.

She has asthma and diabetes, pre-existing conditions that make her susceptible to becoming seriously ill with the virus.

Seaboard gave Montes masks to wear during her work, but according to her testimony, she was not able to maintain a safe social distance. She submitted her resignation on May 4, specifying she was ending her employment because she is 59 years old, has pre-existing conditions and is scared of COVID-19.

Montes was denied her request for unemployment benefits.

"The June 10, 2020, unemployment insurance decision is reversed. Claimant voluntarily quit with good cause attributable to the employer," Jontz wrote in an August ruling. "Claimant was able and available to work at the time of her resignation and continues to be able and available for work." Claimant is eligible for benefits, provided she meets all other eligibility requirements."