WATCH LIVE: Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will address Iowans on the state's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic from the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Since last week's update, the Iowa Department of Public Health told five counties that they wouldn't be receiving this week's shipment of COVID-19 vaccines after failing to administer at least 80% of their vaccines.

The state reversed course on Monday.

Reynolds' administration also announced they will no longer be searching for a vendor to provide a call center for Iowans to find vaccine appointments.

IDPH told several companies that had submitted emergency bids for the contract it would not select any of them and was "continuing to evaluate call center solutions."

The department's notice didn't elaborate but cited an administrative rule that allows for bidding processes to be canceled when in the state's interest.

However, the state did confirm that Microsoft will build Iowa's statewide vaccine appointment system.

As of Wednesday morning, 496,981 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. Of those, 477,105 have been given to Iowans.

The state confirmed another 624 positive individuals in the last 24 hours and 43 additional deaths. A total of 330,436 Iowans have tested positive for the virus since March 2020 and 5,306 have died.

The state's hospitalizations continue to trend down. As of Wednesday morning, 235 Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Long-term care outbreaks are still high, with 29 facilities reporting at least three or more positive cases among residents and staff. A total of 791 cases among residents and staff was reported Wednesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.