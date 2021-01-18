New year brings new career for man switching from computer science to nursing field

When COVID-19 struck and began impacting thousands, Todd Dunkel said it compelled him to make a change and follow his dreams.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A metro man is changing careers, leaving behind computers to become a registered nurse.

Todd Dunkel worked in the computer science industry for 20 years, but now has aspirations to join the Iowa's 56,152 registered nurses.

Dunkel said during the past 20 years, he would constantly feel the need to help others and wanted to join the healthcare field, but the timing was never right. So, he would volunteer at different hospitals to help the community out.

However, when COVID-19 struck and began impacting thousands, it compelled him to make a change and follow his dreams.

"A lot of front-line healthcare workers are they're just very tired ... they've been working so much extra doing so much more," Dunkel said. "More and more every day I was wondering where I could help."

To start helping out, Dunkel enrolled in the two-year, Associates of Nursing Program at Mercy College of Health Sciences.

Since the pandemic began, the school's Director of Enrollment Management said there has been an increase in enrollment for their nursing programs.

In Fall 2019, the nursing programs had a total of 564 students, which grew to 626 students by the Fall 2020. The director also said enrollment was capped in Fall 2020.

Though Dunkel is in a two-year program, he plans on finishing early due to some of his credits from his other degrees transferring over, and taking extra classes through another accredited nursing program.

On Jan. 25, Dunkel said he will get to put his newly learned skills to the test as a student nurse technician, working on the oncology floor at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.

After he's done with the ASN program, he will enroll in the school's RN program.

And since following his dreams, Dunkel noted his friends have noticed a change.

"I have friends, close friends that have recently said to me, 'You know, we've never seen you so happy ever since you got into nursing school,'" Dunkel said.

The future health care professional knows becoming a nurse is his calling, and his kids are a constant reminder to never give up.