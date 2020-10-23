Man loses wife of seven years to COVID-19

Kalon Eichman spoke with Local 5 on the loss of his beloved wife, Abbie.

IOWA, USA — The victims of the coronavirus might be people in your community, be it a relative or a friend.

Abbie Eichmann died from COVID-19 in early July. She was married for seven years to the love of her life, Kalon.

Kalon told Local 5 he got sick first before Abbie contracted it.

"Disbelief. Complete and utter disbelief," Kalon said. "It doesn't ever seem real. COVID doesn't seem real. It actually hits home. I mean, yes ... [we] took every precaution we could. We still got it."

"But there was complete disbelief that it would take it out that quickly."

The virus was like getting the flu 10 times in a row over a two-week span, according to Kalon.