Iowa's mask mandate will end on Sunday, Reynolds office says

A new Public Health Disaster proclamation "relaxes existing public health measures effective Sunday," says a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest public health proclamation puts an end to Iowa's mask mandate just days after the United Kingdom variant was confirmed to be in the state.

The proclamation also lifts limits on gatherings. Restaurants and bars can now operate at full capacity.

A release from the governor's office says the Public Health Disaster proclamation "relaxes existing public health measures effective Sunday, February 7th, 2021 while continuing critical regulatory relief to those on the frontlines of COVID19 recovery for an additional 30 days."

Local 5 confirmed with Reynolds' communications director Pat Garrett that the mask requirement is no longer in place.

"This proclamation removes the mask requirement, gathering limits, and restrictions on businesses effective Sunday, Feb 7th. The proclamation strongly encourages Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health," Garrett said.

The 22-paged proclamation doesn't include the words "mask" or "face-covering" at all.

The previous proclamation included a section called "Avoidance of High-Risk Activities" where the governor urged Iowans to "consider how their choice to adhere to public health mitigation strategies impacts the spread of COVID-19 in their family and community."

That section does not appear in the latest proclamation.

The proclamation also covers the 100% in-person learning bill Reynolds signed into law last week. The law is set to go into effect on Feb. 15.