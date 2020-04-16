Iowa nonprofit collecting masks for farm workers

Proteus, Inc. is calling on you to help protect the essential workers who put food on our tables.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Proteus, Inc., a multi-state nonprofit, is looking for your help to make and collect needed face masks for farm workers in Iowa, Nebraska, and Indiana.

You're asked to make face masks using cloths. You can drop them off or send to various locations across Iowa, or even Nebraska and Indiana. Proteus is encouraging you to post your masks on social media using the hashtag #facemasks4farmworkers.

"Farm workers are essential workers. They contribute to supporting the food supply chain, agricultural economy, and help put food on our table. They are the hardest working and most grateful individuals I have worked with," said Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel, CEO of Proteus, "Farm workers deserve access to face masks in order to protect themselves and their families while still being able to work.”