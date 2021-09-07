$222 million in federal pandemic relief requested for Iowa city governments

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office says the funding would primarily be used for cities with populations less than 50,000. $111 million will be available this fiscal year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Friday, Iowa city governments with less than 50,000 residents will be able to access $111 million in federal funding to assist with COVID-19 recovery.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday she requested $222 million in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Plan. This will allow 930 city governments to access federal funding.

Of that money, $111 million will be used for the fiscal year 2022, and the other half for the next fiscal year. Cities have 30 days to submit paperwork to the Iowa Department of Management to receive their federal funds.

According to Reynolds' office, cities will have "complete jurisdiction over how this money is spent following compliance with federal guidance and parameters."

Some cities have already requested money as of Friday afternoon. Local 5 spoke with Indianola City Manager Ryan Waller, who said the city will be receiving $2.3 million.

Waller said the city knew it would be getting money since March, giving them plenty of time to figure out how they'll use the funds.

"The plan for the utilization for that money is to upgrade some storm sewers, sanitary sewers, water lines," Waller said. "So, we've got couple lines of roadway in town that we know the infrastructure is in need of repairs."

Indianola hasn't received any state or federal COVID assistance during the pandemic, according to Waller.

Local 5 also found the City of Johnston may get $4 million, but the website hasn't released what they'll be using the funds for yet.

In Waukee, city officials have requested around $3.6 million, saying the money will likely be used for allowable water infrastructure projects.

