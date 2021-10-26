Iowa pharmacies preparing to rollout Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine once approved

Appointments will be available online once the vaccine gets final approval.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Medicap told Local 5 the company requested 900 doses of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine for their pharmacies across Central Iowa to start vaccinating young patients once the vaccine is approved.

Megan Myers, the clinical pharmacist coordinator for Medicap, estimated their pharmacies will be ready give those shots to children within one or two business days of the vaccine's final approval.

Myers told Local 5 locations with high patient populations will be the top priority. Medicap is also in early talks with Iowa school districts about hosting vaccine clinics in schools.

John Forbes said he requested 300 doses for his Urbandale-based Medicap Pharmacy last week. That is how many he anticipates he'll be distributing the first week once it's approved. He said local pharmacies are being asked to only request a week's worth of doses at a time to prevent doses from going to waste.

"Pharmacies will hopefully have the vaccines to be able to administer it right away," said Forbes. "The federal government is trying to make sure pharmacies around the country have the vaccine on hand prior to the actual approval,"