First prison staffer, 3 Iowa prisoners die from COVID in just one week

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections reported their first COVID-19-related staff death this week, and for the first time, three prisoners have died from COVID-19 related complications in one week.
On Nov. 16, the state reported a staff member from the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women died from COVID-19.
In total, the state reported eight inmates are suspected to have died from COVID-19. All had underlying medical conditions.
Three inmates died in July, one in September and four in November.
As of Wednesday evening, 611 prisoners currently had COVID-19 and 2,399 had the virus and recovered.
Cord Overton, communications director at the Iowa Department of Corrections, said as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, there were nine inmates admitted to hospitals. That number can change, up or down, by the hour.