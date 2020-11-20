First prison staffer, 3 Iowa prisoners die from COVID in just one week

In total, the Iowa Department of Corrections has reported eight inmates have died from complications relating to COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections reported their first COVID-19-related staff death this week, and for the first time, three prisoners have died from COVID-19 related complications in one week.

On Nov. 16, the state reported a staff member from the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women died from COVID-19.

In total, the state reported eight inmates are suspected to have died from COVID-19. All had underlying medical conditions.

Three inmates died in July, one in September and four in November.

As of Wednesday evening, 611 prisoners currently had COVID-19 and 2,399 had the virus and recovered.