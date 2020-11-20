x
Coronavirus

First prison staffer, 3 Iowa prisoners die from COVID in just one week

In total, the Iowa Department of Corrections has reported eight inmates have died from complications relating to COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections reported their first COVID-19-related staff death this week, and for the first time, three prisoners have died from COVID-19 related complications in one week. 

On Nov. 16, the state reported a staff member from the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women died from COVID-19. 

In total, the state reported eight inmates are suspected to have died from COVID-19. All had underlying medical conditions. 

Three inmates died in July, one in September and four in November. 

As of Wednesday evening, 611 prisoners currently had COVID-19 and 2,399 had the virus and recovered. 

Cord Overton, communications director at the Iowa Department of Corrections, said as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, there were nine inmates admitted to hospitals. That number can change, up or down, by the hour.

