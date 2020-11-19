Iowa prisoner dies 'likely from COVID-19 complications'

Robert William Sirovy was pronounced dead just after 8 on Tuesday night at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Anamosa State Penitentiary prisoner has died likely from complications from COVID-19 along with preexisting medical conditions, according to the Iowa Dept. of Corrections. Robert William Sirovy was pronounced dead just after 8 on Tuesday night at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic.

Sirovy had been transferred to the hospital due to his declining health. He was 64 years old.