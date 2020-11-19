Iowa prisoner dies 'likely from COVID-19 complications'

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Anamosa State Penitentiary prisoner has died likely from complications from COVID-19 along with preexisting medical conditions, according to the Iowa Dept. of Corrections. Robert William Sirovy was pronounced dead just after 8 on Tuesday night at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinic.
Sirovy had been transferred to the hospital due to his declining health. He was 64 years old.
According to the Iowa Dept. of Corrections, Sirovy had been incarcerated on multiple convictions of Sexual Predator with Prior Convictions and Enhancements from Mahaska County. He was not set to be released until December 14, 2132.
