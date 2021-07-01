Latest public health proclamation lifts limits on spectators at sporting events, still requires masks indoors

The limit on spectators will be lifted on Friday, Jan. 8. This includes high school-sponsored events.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Jan. 6, 2021.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office announced the extension of the Public Health Emergency proclamation through Feb. 6 Thursday evening.

The latest proclamation will also lift limits on spectators at sporting and recreational events starting this Friday, Jan. 8. This includes high school-sponsored events.

The state's face mask requirement is still intact in the modified order. Iowans must wear a face covering when indoors for 15 minutes or longer when social distancing cannot be achieved.

The last proclamation extension happened on Dec. 16 when Reynolds allowed bars and restaurants to operate at normal hours.

All of this comes as some COVID-19 data continues to decrease following November's surge in cases, deaths and hospitalizations. However, test positivity has increased since Christmas and New Years Day.

The governor did not have a press conference this week. She is expected to give her Condition of the State address next Tuesday, Jan. 12.

As of Thursday evening, more than 290,000 Iowans have tested positive for the virus. More than 4,000 have died.