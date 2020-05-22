What is and isn't reopening in Iowa on Friday

Movie theaters, zoos and pools are among places that can reopen with certain restrictions.

IOWA, USA — Additional businesses across Iowa are allowed to reopen Friday following Gov. Kim Reynolds most recent COVID-19 public health proclamation.

Local 5 is compiling all the information about what is and isn't open heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

While places like movie theaters and zoos can reopen with certain restrictions, bars and other establishments that serve alcohol won't be able to reopen until Thursday, May 28.

Movie theaters

Movie theaters will be able to reopen as long as the establishment can do the following:

Limit capacity to 50%

Keep groups and individuals six feet apart within the theater

Prohibit any self-service of food or drinks

Implement "reasonable measures" of social distancing of employees and customers, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to limit the spread of the virus

Museums, aquariums and zoos

The proclamation says these businesses can reopen but "only to the extent that the establishment takes reasonable measures under the circumstances of each establishment."

In short, museums, aquariums and zoos can reopen as long as they keep employees and patrons at least six feet apart, increase their hygiene practices and continue to follow other public health measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Swimming pools and pool registration fees

Pools will only be able to reopen for lap swimming and swimming lessons, according to the proclamation.

That can only happen if the establishment can take reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and customers, increase hygiene practices and continue to follow other public health measures to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

Reynolds also suspended the required $25 fee for each month that the registration for a swimming pool or spa is not received by the Iowa Department of Public Health by April 30 or the first business day thereafter if the pool is closed during the month.

Refunds will be issued to any owner that has already paid the penalty for the rule for the registration period that started on May 1.

Various cities have already decided to keep their pools closed for parts or all of the summer.

READ: Gov. Kim Reynolds' full public health proclamation (May 20, 2020)

Wedding receptions

The proclamation allows wedding receptions to be held starting 5:00 a.m. Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27. The venue must comply with all requirements of a restaurant such as:

Operating at 50% capacity

Seating parties together of no more than six

Social distancing

Prohibiting self-service of food or beverages

Auctions

The proclamation also allows indoor auctions to take place as long as there are 25 or less people in attendance. Social distancing measures must also be in place.

Auctions with more than 25 people can happen outside with social distancing measures in place. The proclamation says "all other auctions continue to be prohibited until 11:59 p.m. on May 27, 2020, at all locations and venues."

