Iowa rolls out first widespread COVID-19 testing facility

DES MOINES, Iowa — 648 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, making it the state's highest total for a single day so far. This comes as Iowa has rolled out the first widespread testing site in Des Moines.

Test Iowa is a partnership between the state of Iowa and Nomi Health, a Utah-based company making efforts to help in COVID-19 relief. This initiative is what's responsible for the pop-up facility by Wells Fargo Arena.

The first two days of testing are reserved for first responders who qualify, but will be opened up to anyone who qualifies after that. For more info on whether or not you qualify, click here.