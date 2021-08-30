Iowa school mask ban lawsuit amended as feds investigate law

A woman from Council Bluffs wants a judge to overturn the law that was signed back in May.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa woman has amended her lawsuit over the state's ban on mandatory face masks in schools to include allegations the law violates state and federal constitutional protections.

Frances Parr's amended lawsuit alleges the law passed in May violates equal protection and due process rights guaranteed in the federal and state constitutions.

The Council Bluff's woman wants a judge to block enforcement of the law.

On Monday the U.S. Education Department announced it’s investigating whether Iowa's law and similar ones in four other Republican-led states could violate federal anti-discrimination laws.

Iowa is experiencing a COVID-19 surge.