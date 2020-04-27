Iowa sees uptick in accidental poisonings

The Iowa Poison Control Center says they've seen an uptick in calls since the president commented about ingesting disinfectant, but it's unclear if they're related.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 checked in with the Iowa Poison Control Center.

They tell us they have seen a large amount of accidental poisonings from cleaning supplies.

"Most of the calls that we are getting are about hand sanitizers, bleach, and disinfectants," says Tammy Noble, the education coordinator at Iowa Poison Control.

In 2018, IPC saw an average of 17 calls a month for hand sanitizer accidental poisonings, 26 calls for bleach, and 12 calls for disinfectants. In 2019, there were 18 calls for hand sanitizer and 14 calls for disinfectants. Jump to 2020, and the numbers have almost doubled. Hand sanitizer accidental poisonings are at 32 calls per month, 34 calls for bleach, and 34 for disinfectants."

"Some important safety tips is you want to make sure you read the product label before you use it," says Noble. "Then, you want to make sure you open the windows and doors in the area you're cleaning so you get good ventilation. And, as always, it's important to store these chemicals up and away from reach of children."