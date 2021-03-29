Iowa Senate confirms positive coronavirus test

The individual is "associated with the Senate", according to a statement. Legislative staff say the person was in the Capitol last Thursday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another person at the Iowa State Capitol has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a staff member with the Iowa Senate.

The unidentified individual is "associated with the Senate" and tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, the staffer said in an email.

They were last in the Capitol last Thursday and the area where the person spends the majority of their time has been disinfected.

This is the third case of COVID-19 confirmed in the Iowa State Capitol.