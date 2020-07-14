State Auditor Rob Sand calls TestIowa reporting process a 'pointless risk'

Iowa being fourth in line to receive data from TestIowa doesn't comply with the law and creates a risk for Iowans' personal information, according to Sand.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is questioning the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and TestIowa on why COVID-19 data isn't directly reported to the state's top public health agency.

A report from the auditor's office says reporting directly to the IDPH is required by Iowa law, which states the following:

"The health care provider or public, private, or hospital clinical laboratory attending a person infected with a reportable disease shall immediately report the case to the department."

"Immediate means 'without intermediary'", Sand said Tuesday. "That's the definition that you and I use in common language. And it's also the definition applied by the Supreme Court."

The auditor said an investigation began after state and county level employees reached out to his office.

Here's the order in which TestIowa sends it's data, according to Sand:

Sand said IDPH ordered the State Hygienic Lab (SHL) to use this lengthy reporting chain. However, a paper trail hasn't yet to be found.

Sand didn't have an answer to why this data isn't directly reported to the IDPH.

"We've asked the question, 'Why can't it be reported directly, why are you routing it this way?' and we've received no answer to it," Sand said. "Which suggests to us that there is no legitimate point to do it that way."

Sand said this is also problematic because it imposes a risk to Iowans such as data accidentally changing or any non-state agency misusing personal information for fraudulent purposes.

"It's a little like the children's game of telephone. It's funny because as a very simple sentence starts here and goes around in a circle it changes, but it's funny because the longer the chain is the more the more places there are for it to be changed," Sand said. "It's as simple as that we all understand how that's not immediate and how it's risky."

"We have not at this point examined the timing issue, we are conducting additional procedures, and part though of what we needed to do here was get this report out because we are still in the middle of this pandemic."

Sand also said the current process "increases exposure" for taxpayers to a potential lawsuit for damages.

Sand's office is recommending that the State Hygienic Lab report directly to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

"TestIowa has been a huge success for Iowans throughout the state, providing widespread access to testing and supporting the state’s contact tracing efforts," the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a statement. "As the [Attorney General's] office has verified, every part of the TestIowa reporting process is in accordance with Iowa Code."

Reynolds said she agreed with the AG's decision at a Tuesday press conference in Webster City, referencing an "extensive letter" confirming the process aligns with Iowa Code.