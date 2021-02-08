When was the last time the Iowa State Board of Health had a meeting?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Board of Health is the policy-making body for the Iowa Department of Public Health, meaning it also oversees the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The board didn't hold a meeting in July and some reports across the state suggest it's because it didn't have enough members.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said people are misinformed in a press conference last Wednesday.
The board is supposed to be made up of 11 members. There were 7 openings. Governor Reynolds filled those 7 positions Friday.
As members of the board leave, Gov. Reynolds will appoint a new member to replace them.
The newly appointed members are listed here:
- Fred Schuster, Polk County
- Nick Ryan, Polk County
- Lisa Czyzewicz, Iowa County
- Donald McFarland, Johnson County
- Andrew Allen, Story County
- Sandra McGrath, Wright County
- Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County
Of those, Sandra McGrath is a veteran in the healthcare field.
“I think it’s an honor. I’ve had a lot of experience in public health," said McGrath.
Chelcee Schleuger told Local 5 her biggest goal being appointed to the board is, "To be a representative for rural Iowa.”
When asked about the board, Gov. Reynolds said, “We have to be politically balanced, geographically balanced, gender-balanced in doing that. So, there’s a lot of time and effort that goes into that.”
Her office said in a statement that four members' terms were up on June 30, 2021.
To hold a meeting, Schleuger said you need 6 members. That's why the July meeting was canceled.
"I think it’s going to be great though because we now have a strong board with both returning members and new members," explained Schleuger.
While McGrath said, "Our duties is to give recommendations to [the] legislature, to the governor on how to prevent, promote, and protect all things public.”
The governor's office said the board held a meeting every month during 2020 and from January to June of 2021.
Moving forward, they plan to meet every other month with the next scheduled for Sept. 8.