When was the last time the Iowa State Board of Health had a meeting?

The board didn't hold a meeting in July and some reports across the state suggest it's because it didn't have enough members.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Board of Health is the policy-making body for the Iowa Department of Public Health, meaning it also oversees the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said people are misinformed in a press conference last Wednesday.

The board is supposed to be made up of 11 members. There were 7 openings. Governor Reynolds filled those 7 positions Friday.

As members of the board leave, Gov. Reynolds will appoint a new member to replace them.

The newly appointed members are listed here:

Fred Schuster, Polk County

Nick Ryan, Polk County

Lisa Czyzewicz, Iowa County

Donald McFarland, Johnson County

Andrew Allen, Story County

Sandra McGrath, Wright County

Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County

Of those, Sandra McGrath is a veteran in the healthcare field.

“I think it’s an honor. I’ve had a lot of experience in public health," said McGrath.

Chelcee Schleuger told Local 5 her biggest goal being appointed to the board is, "To be a representative for rural Iowa.”

When asked about the board, Gov. Reynolds said, “We have to be politically balanced, geographically balanced, gender-balanced in doing that. So, there’s a lot of time and effort that goes into that.”

Her office said in a statement that four members' terms were up on June 30, 2021.

To hold a meeting, Schleuger said you need 6 members. That's why the July meeting was canceled.

"I think it’s going to be great though because we now have a strong board with both returning members and new members," explained Schleuger.

While McGrath said, "Our duties is to give recommendations to [the] legislature, to the governor on how to prevent, promote, and protect all things public.”

The governor's office said the board held a meeting every month during 2020 and from January to June of 2021.