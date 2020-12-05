Iowa State Fair expects to make decision on 2020 in June

"The safety and health of our staff, volunteers, and Fairgoers is our top priority," Iowa State Fair CEO and Manger Gary Slater wrote.

The Iowa State Fair expects to have additional details about the 2020 fair "in early to mid-June", according to an update from Iowa State Fair CEO and Manager Gary Slater.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair says they "are carefully considering all" options, but Slater noted that vendors and fairgrounds staff need 60 to 70 days in order to full prepare.

The 2020 Iowa State Fair is currently scheduled to be held August 13-23.

The Iowa State Fair is a celebration of everything Iowan; bringing the best in agriculture and entertainment together each August for the past 165 years. COVID-19 continues to offer us challenges, but it has also shown us unbelievable strength and kindness. We have been humbled by the number of emails, messages, and phone calls with words of encouragement. Please know we have appreciated every word.

Right now, like many of you, we continue to monitor the situation, doing our part to follow guidelines right alongside other Iowa organizations, businesses, and events. We communicate on a regular basis with our counterparts in other states through the International Association of Fairs and Expos and other Iowa tourism destinations as well as our elected officials and our public health department.

Fear of the unknown can be overwhelming at times. The safety and health of our staff, volunteers, and Fairgoers is our top priority. We never want someone to feel unsafe working or attending the Fair. It is because of this that we are carefully considering all our options. Although planning the best 11 days in August takes time, we believe at a minimum, our Fair partners and grounds crews require 60-70 days. With that timeline in mind, we will be making a decision about what the 2020 Iowa State Fair will look like in early to mid-June.