Iowa State health staff notifying students of COVID exposure via text

AMES, Iowa — Contact tracers at Iowa State University are utilizing text messages to inform students when they are exposed to someone who tested positive.

“The only thing we could think to do would be to text them because, of course, they’re students and they’re going to respond better to texting," explained Maria Pringle, the advanced nurse practitioner at ISU's Thielen Student Health Center.

Pringle said at first they moved quickly and would individually text anywhere from 20-200 people in a day.

Becoming overwhelmed, they moved to automated text messages in the fall of 2020.

They, also, use only spreadsheets and notebooks full of names to stay organized.

The health center stayed open, while many parts of the campus were closed, proving staff could handle treating patients with other illnesses during the pandemic.