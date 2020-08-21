ISU president: 'Students will be held accountable' for wearing masks and social distancing

Students who do not follow the rules will face university discipline, ISU police said.

AMES, Iowa — With classes underway at Iowa State University, university leaders are rolling out a new policy for student social gatherings amid the pandemic.

In a campus-wide email, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said all on-campus and off-campus student gatherings must comply with all health orders.

This includes wearing appropriate face coverings and limiting the size of groups to ensure six-foot social distancing.

Recently, "8:01 Day" was observed at Iowa State, with students seen outside drinking without social distancing or masks.

Wintersteen said students have to comply with ISU's face covering mandate and physical distancing guidelines. Those who fail to follow it will face university discipline, ISU police warned on Twitter Friday.

ISU Alert: Effective immediately, Iowa State has a new safety policy for social gatherings. Students who do not follow will face university discipline. See email from President Wintersteen. — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) August 21, 2020

"Students will be held accountable for violating COVID-19 health and safety policies and standards, including the social gathering policy," Wintersteen wrote.

The university gave a final update on move-in testing Tuesday afternoon.

The university reported 175 out of the 8,094 students moving into dorms or on-campus apartments tested positive: about 2.2% of students that moved in over the last few weekends.

Text TRACK to 515-457-1026 to get the latest on COVID-19 cases in Iowa:

Students that test positive are required to self-isolate for 10 days. About half of the students that tested positive are isolating in rooms provided by the department of residence, according to the university.