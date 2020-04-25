Iowa surpasses 5,000 positive COVID-19 cases; 5 additional deaths reported

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

Five more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 648 additional positive cases have been reported, according to the latest Iowa Department of Public Health data.

There are now 5,092 positive cases and 112 deaths statewide.

29,258 total tests have returned negative, 293 are currently hospitalized and 1,723 Iowans have recovered from the coronavirus.

IDPH says 1-in-91 Iowans have been tested.

The deaths come from the following counties:

Black Hawk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

A previously identified case in Clinton County is a resident of Illinois, according to a release.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that farmers' markets would be allowed to resume starting Monday.

"They need to set and apply the six feet social distancing requirements, not have people gathering around their stand when they're selling their product," Reynolds said.