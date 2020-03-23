Iowa tattoo shops, hair salons forced to close up shop during pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s the next round of Iowa businesses to take a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sunday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds expanded the Iowa Disaster Emergency Declaration to include the closure of businesses that put employees in close physical contact with clients, including tattoo establishments, hair salons, tanning salons, and massage therapy businesses. For now, businesses are to remain closed through March 31st.



“Frankie Sodapop”, who owns Clover Tattoo and Body Piercings in Windsor Heights, says realistically, he believes it’s going to be at least a three-month closure. When he opens his business back up, he expects business to drag.



“I don’t think we’ll come into normal summer business,” said Frankie, who says his business took about a 35 percent hit during the 2008 recession. “We’ll probably run about half...people my age will definitely slowly trickle back, kind of like 2007, 2008.”



Over in West Des Moines at XO Studio, stylist Victoria Barcelo is concerned that once the outbreak clears, people who have been struggling financially due to the pandemic won't be willing or even able to pay for a haircut or a style.