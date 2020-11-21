Teacher shares frustrations about handling of coronavirus at schools while some are excited for future

Christine Stone, a special education teacher, told Local 5 she moved from Colorado to Iowa to teach and that she's thinking of not returning next year.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two different teachers have two completely different feelings about teaching during the pandemic.

She says she believes that lives are being putting at risk in Iowa schools.

“It’s just how it’s being handled," said Stone. "And, specifically, in Iowa it’s pretty poorly handled. It’s not being taken seriously at all.”

Local 5 also spoke to Lydia Anderson. She's graduating from Iowa State and will be a first-time teacher in 2021.

“I’m ready because I have that perspective of being a student so I can really think about what needs to happen if I am in virtual or hybrid," explained Anderson.

Anderson says educated is limited with the pandemic but she's confident that she can do it.