Trump administration approves application to provide extra benefits to unemployed Iowans

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) approved Iowa's application to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program, according to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

This program provides additional benefits to eligible claimants who are receiving unemployment starting the week ending Aug.1.

President Donald Trump authorized these weekly payments last Saturday. The payments are designed to provide support after Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program that ended in Iowa on July 25.

The Iowa Workforce Development submitted the application on Thursday. The application was one of the first three approved for funds on Friday.

Iowans unemployed because of the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in benefits per week, will qualify for an additional $300 weekly benefits. These benefits will also be applicable for the week ending on Aug. 1.

“While we are working every day to secure disaster assistance for this week’s storms, this extra $300 weekly benefit should help families looking to transition back to work or remain on unemployment due to medical or childcare issues,” Reynolds said in the release.

Great work by the Governors of AZ, IA, LA, and NM (@DougDucey @IAGovernor @LouisianaGov & @GovMLG) who responded to my Executive Action and promptly submitted applications, that we APPROVED QUICKLY, to support Americans out of work because of the ChinaVirus. More states to come! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020