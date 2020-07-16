Iowa unemployment update: Initial claims up 1,168; $33.5M paid out in benefits last week

137,036 continuing claims were recorded in the state last week, up 2,821 from the previous week.

11,125 initial unemployment claims were filed last week in Iowa, an increase of 1,168 from the previous week, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The number of Americans that filed for unemployment last week remained at 1.3 million.

10,369 initial claims for the week of July 5-11 were by people who work and live in Iowa, while 756 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live outside the state.

$33,351,310.81 in unemployment insurance benefits were paid out for that week.

The following industries had the most claims, according to IWD:

Manufacturing (4,471)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,128)

Health Care & Social Assistance (793)

Accommodation & Food Services (661)

Construction (564)

Additional data released for last week: