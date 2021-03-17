Gov. Reynolds announces all Iowans will be eligible for vaccine April 5 if federal supply continues

Gov. Reynolds said recent projections of vaccine allocations are a "game-changer" for vaccine administration in Iowa.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Starting April 5, all Iowans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine if allocation rates continue to increase, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.

Iowa will get the same number of vaccine doses next week as the state did this week, but the federal government is projecting "a significant increase in weekly supply," she noted at a press conference.

"We've proven that we can manage the virus while responsibly moving ahead with our lives as vaccine supply increases, getting life back to normal finally becomes possible," Reynolds said. "All these things are possible, and soon. But like everything else over this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good."

One year ago Wednesday, Reynolds ordered all businesses to close across the state due to the impending spread of COVID-19.

This year, she will update Iowans on the state's recovery and vaccine administration during a press conference from the Iowa PBS Studio in Johnston at 11 a.m.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported the data center that houses the Iowa Immunization Registry Information System experienced a hardware malfunction, impacting vaccine data.

The malfunction made it so vaccine providers weren't able to report COVID-19 vaccine administration to IRIS. Vaccine data on the state's dashboard was delayed as well as vaccine data entry.

According to IDPH, the issue has since been resolved, with an update to the state's website expected "around" noon Wednesday.

Last week, the state reached the 1 million mark for COVID vaccine doses administered.

President Joe Biden also announced his goal to open eligibility up for all adult Americans to sign up for the vaccine by May 1.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1,113,988 total doses have been administered in the state. A total of 1,070,904 have been administered to Iowans.

317,316 individuals have started their two-dose vaccine series while 383,460 have completed their full two-dose series. The state's website says 29,752 people are fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

413,212 individuals total have been fully vaccinated by the state of Iowa.

343,912 Iowans have tested positive for the virus and 5,657 have died.

